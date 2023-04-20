Lil Baby And Kim Kardashian Visit California Prison With REFORM Alliance

Kim Kardashian and Lil Baby joined Khloé Kardashian, Mike Rubin, and Dixie D’Amelio to visit a state prison in Lancaster, Calif. Page Six reported the visit, which also featured members of REFORM Alliance’s recently announced Future Shapers Advisory Council for Gen Z activists.

According to a statement issued to the outlet, the pair “met with incarcerated men in the facility to learn about their stories, hear about the challenges that led them into the criminal justice system and identify ways in which the system can better support safety and rehabilitation.”

Loyal Jones, Lil Baby, and Jason Jones attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

“It’s always an honor to be able to visit the men and women living behind our prison walls. Hearing the stories of people trapped in the prison system is what drives my commitment to advocate for reform and find ways to leverage my platform to help change lives and laws,” remarked Kim.

She added, “Today I was especially thrilled to bring REFORM’s Future Shapers Advisory Council inside the prison as well. We are building up the next generation of leaders and influencers who will join us in this fight.”

REFORM alliance was founded by Rubin, Jay-Z, Meek Mill, and Robert Kraft after the Philadelphia-bred rapper was sentenced unfairly for popping a wheelie, sparking a movement that eventually resulted in his release.

The organization aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and well-being according to its official website. REFORM has worked in n breaking the supervision-to-prison pipeline.

Earlier this month, REFORM and the Dreams And Nightmares performer visited his hometown for the Community Day of Action. The event focused on providing assistance for former felons focused on growing into productive and active members of society and included free food, music, and other activities for attendees of varying ages.