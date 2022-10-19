Lil Baby Denies Migos Beef After Years Of Speculation

After years of speculation, Lil Baby has set the record straight regarding the alleged beef between himself and his Quality Control labelmates, Migos. The Atlanta rapper sat down with Posted On The Corner on Tuesday (Oct. 18) as part of his press run after releasing It’s Only Me this past Friday (Oct. 14).

“Hell nah!” the 27-year-old said with a firm headshake around the 13:30 mark after being asked if there were any underlying issues with the Grammy-nominated trio. The “Heyy” rapper went on to explain his desire to speak on these types of situations, but ultimately why he does not.

“I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but I just feel like when I comment on something, it makes it bigger. First of all, I don’t really see sh*t on the internet. People send me sh*t and I be wanting to comment, but then I feel like that’s just gonna make it even more. But they know I ain’t got nothing going on with them.”

The rumors of tension between the labelmates began back in 2020 after an alleged altercation between Offset and Baby’s crew 4PF. Some bloggers said it had to do with a dice game gone wrong, and DJ Akademiks felt it was due to the “My Dawg” rapper’s rising popularity causing him to become a bigger priority than the Culture rappers within Quality Control. The sudden halt in musical collaborations also raised many eyebrows.

In 2021, social media users seemingly uncovered that the Grammy winner was on a date with Quavo’s ex Saweetie, to which Quavo posted on his Instagram story “Ain’t Trippin We Can Swap It Out! #QCTHELABEL.”

Fans believe Lil Baby replied to this on “Stand On It” from his latest LP It’s Only Me in the line “I don’t want your bi**h, we can’t swap out.” However, for now, there is no conflict to be worried about according to the father of two.