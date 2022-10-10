Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, And More Appear In New ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Trailer

Infinity Ward and Activision released a star-studded trailer for their upcoming video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II on Sunday (Oct. 9).

The promotional video, titled “Squad Up,” features artists, athletes, actors, and popular internet streamers, namely Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Bukayo Saka, Pete Davidson, Kane Brown, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., Lando Norris, FaZe Clan members, and more.

The My Turn artist opens the trailer, putting his rap spin on a classic military chant. As the video progresses, each aforementioned celebrity appears on the battlefield, on the street, or in their homes, illustrating the variety of people who have played the popular shooter series throughout its almost 20-year existence.

Nicki Minaj’s presence was especially noteworthy for many, as Cardi B revealed last month that she was originally supposed to partner with Call of Duty but missed the shoot date due to her recent court case. Given the longstanding feud between the two, it was a point of humor for many fans over the weekend (though it’s safe to assume that Infinity Ward and Activision had no malicious intent).

LMFAOO call of duty is hilarious for this pic.twitter.com/W3b9f14mYP — kira ? (@kirawontmiss) October 9, 2022

POV: Always a second option pic.twitter.com/Lrrgszrn0R — MIGABITE  (@the_miga_bite) October 9, 2022

Cardi B said she lost a Call Of Duty bag and now in the new commercial they have Nicki Minaj ? that’s petty af — Brother Umar’s Thoughts (@RemySipn) October 9, 2022

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II will available for purchase on Oct. 28 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Xbox One. Those who digitally pre-order the game will be able to play its campaign as early as Oct. 20. As the artists say throughout the trailer, it will soon be time to “squad up.”

Check out the video game’s new trailer below.