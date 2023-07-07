Lil Baby To Headline Fanatics And NBPA Summer Players Party

Lil Baby will be performing in Las Vegas this weekend at the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Players Party, sponsored by Michael Rubin and Fanatics. The gathering is an exclusive, invite-only affair that will also include appearances from actor/comedian Kevin Hart and rap star Meek Mill.

NBA stars expected to participate in the Summer Players Party include reigning league MVP Joel Embiid, and top 2023 draft picks Victor “Wemby” Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, and Scoot Henderson. NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio, NBPA President CJ McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) and NBPA First Vice President Grant Williams (Dallas Mavericks) will also be present for the festivities. Additional performers set to take the stage at the Summer Players Party include Nomcebo, DJ Irie, and more.

The star-studded event will take place 10 p.m – 2 a.m. PST on Saturday (July 8) at TAO Nightclub at The Venetian Resort

Terence Rushin/Getty Images

Lil Baby recently released his new single “Merch Madness” in celebration of Fanatics’ Merch Madness fan gear giveaway. The event, which took place in June as part of Fanatics’ Global Volunteer Day, made history as the largest one-day charitable merchandise giveaway of all time. Throughout the day, more than 300,00 pieces of licensed Fanatics apparel was donated to underserved youth and their families across the nation.

In addition to partnering with the NBPA, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin recently made waves with his lavish, all-white themed Fourth of July shindig in the Hamptons. The event included A-list attendees like JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Lori Harvey, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Druski, Kevin Durant, Jack Harlow, Winnie Harlow, Kelly Rowland, and more.

Watch Lil Baby’s “Merch Madness” music video below.