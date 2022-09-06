Lil Baby Meets With Democratic Candidate Stacey Abrams

Ahead of the November 8th elections, Lil Baby had a sit-down with gubernatorial Georgia candidate Stacey Abrams. The Democratic candidate will be running for Georgia governor against Brian Kemp. Per usual, Hip-Hop figures love to get involved in politics, and Lil Baby has now become a part of that conversation.

On Wednesday (Aug. 31), Abrams posted a video on her official Instagram account showing her and Lil Baby’s meeting and conversation. Kevin “Coach K” Lee, the Chief Operating Officer of Quality Control Music, also attended the meeting.

“It was a pleasure to meet with you and hear your story,” Abrams captioned her post. “And I appreciate you taking the time to hear mine. We have an election to win and support like yours reminds everyone that they have a place here too.”

In the video, Baby can be heard sharing his interest in learning more about “how things work,” in the world.

“You know like at some point, you don’t even understand that this type of stuff goes on,” he expressed. “So, it’s like interesting to me to really understand how the world really works. So, it ain’t even really just politics, it’s just. like the world and how it works, how it goes, and what’s really going on.”

Abrams, responding to his curiosity, explained, “We understand the mayor, and we understand the president. They get away with so much because most of us don’t learn about the state. The state gets the money from the federal government. And it’s the state that decides how much money makes it to the local governments. How much the mayor gets.”

According to AllHipHop, in August, Stacey Abrams criticized Republican Brian Kemp for the cancelation of the Music Midtown festival held in Atlanta. The musical lineup included rappers Future, 2 Chainz, Denzel Curry, and Key Glock. Music Midtown organizers reportedly called off this year’s festival due to concern over being unable to ensure the attendees’ safety from gun violence. However, Abrams blamed Kemp’s decision to sign off on legalizing concealed handguns to be carried publicly (without a permit) as the reason.

Kemp and Abrams faced off for the role of Georgia governor in 2018. Kemp won that race against Abrams by a 50.2% to 48.8% margin.