Lil Baby Taps Teyana Taylor To Creatively Direct His It’s Only Us Tour

Teyana Taylor continues to be called upon to add unforgettable flair to her musical peers’ live performances and music videos. Lil Baby is the latest to recruit the multifaceted star to serve as creative director for his It’s Only Us Tour coming later this month.

On Monday (July 17), the Harlemite revealed the Atlanta rapper as her next client on Instagram, sharing an image of them together on set. “He say, ‘IT’S ONLY US’ I say, ‘IT’S ONLY UP’ from here!” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “So let’s turn sh*t up a notch! Go time, Lil Baby.”

She added a series of thank you’s to Lil Baby and Quality Control’s Pierre ‘P’ Thomas, for “trusting The Aunties to creative direct and co-produce the I.O.U. Tour.” The “Rose in Harlem” singer then vowed that the I.O.U tour will be “one for the books” with her expertise in: “Musical direction. Choreography. Production. Visual content. Wardrobe. Stage presence.”

“Whew, you def in good hands with one hell of a village, and I can’t wait for the world to see how much fun we have with this sh*t!” Spike Tey continued. “‘IT’S ONLY US TOUR’ COMING TO A CITY NEAR YOU.”

The I.O.U. Tour will include musical acts Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up, GloRilla, and Junxho for the 24-date run. The trek will kick off in Houston on July 26 before concluding in Ft. Lauderdale on Sept. 22.

As far as Taylor, so far this year she’s shown her creative director capabilities while working with Latto, Lola Brooke, and Summer Walker. She’s also directed a plethora of music videos including Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s “Gotta Move On,” Queen Naija’s “Love Language,” and her own visuals “Lose Each Other” and “Concrete.”

The 32-year-old’s directorial efforts have garnered her the accolade of Video Director of The Year at the 2023 BET Awards. Revisit her acceptance speech below.