Lil Baby Gets Threatened By DJ Akademiks: “I Will Choke You To Death”

Lil Baby has been the target of threats and insults made by DJ Akademiks, who says he will “choke” the Atlanta rap star “to death.”

The media personality recently verbally attacked the It’s Only Me creator during a Twitch stream, first challenging him to a boxing match for the public to see.

“I will fight Lil Baby for free or for money,” the 31-year-old said. “I just wanna get in the ring with him. You don’t got no 4PF, ni**a, I will choke you to death. I will punch you in your face. You’re not doing sh*t. Stop it. You’re a f**king retarded rapper, you can’t do sh*t. Stop it. Who gon’ stand on that?”

Akademiks challenges Lil Baby to a one-on-one fight, says he would choke him to death ? pic.twitter.com/atonsEJOzR — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 14, 2022

The cultural commentator continued his diatribe, adding, “I’m putting this out on public media, na. If Lil Baby really thought it was some sh*t, he’d be like, ‘Yo Ak, let’s really get into it. I’ve said this sh*t mad times. Have you heard any rapper say, ‘Yo Ak, well fuck it then, let’s get it in.’ Not one of these ni**as, bro. Not one of them.”

Prior to his latest comments, Akademiks offered to testify against Lil Baby in the court of law.

The Off The Record podcast host’s comments were apparently inspired by Lil Baby dissing him multiple times on his new album It’s Only Me. The project, which was released in October and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, finds the 4PF rapper taking aim at Akademiks and mentioning him by name, with Baby scoffing at the former Everyday Struggle cohost’s claim that he’s more wealthy than him.

“Akademiks know he ain’t as rich as me,” the Grammy Award-winner raps on the song “From Now On” featuring Future. He also sends more aggressive shots at the Jamaican personality on “Top Priority,” warning “Akademiks ni**as think they can’t get touched/ I don’t be on computers much,” a reference to his popularity online.

DJ Akademiks’ history of clashing with rap artists is well-documented. He’s previously found himself involved in spats with Meek Mill, Freddie Gibbs, and, most recently, City Girls member Yung Miami.