Lil Baby Spreads The Wealth After Winning $1M At Vegas Casino

As portrayed in his recent documentary Untrapped, Lil Baby has always been a hustler and unafraid of taking chances with his money. After gifting Sixers guard James Harden $250,000 for his birthday earlier this week, Lil Baby received some good karma on Tuesday (Aug. 30).

According to reports, the “In A Minute” rapper reportedly made a single bet at a Las Vegas casino over the weekend and won a million-dollar jackpot. Once he cashed out, he allegedly hooked his crew up with $10,000 each.

The Atlanta native= later confirmed the big win on Twitter and tweeted, “They know I won $ but what they don’t know is I ain’t out here balling I’m investing !!”

BlocBoy JB, who was one of the friends that accompanied Baby, also shared a video of the focused hustler with the caption, “Ni**a really just hit 4 a milli.” Afterward, Baby was spotted showcasing his line of money stacks before divvying out some cash.

On the music tip, Lil Baby won the cash after the final stop of his One Of Them Ones Tour with Chris Brown. While touring, he also hit major events from Rolling Loud in Miami to Drake’s October World Weekend in Toronto. The Quality Control artist also debuted his new documentary Untrapped, which chronicles his journey from hustling to becoming a top-charting rapper. He’s also gearing up for the release of his next album following My Turn as he’s dropped singles like “Right One,” “Frozen,” and “U-Digg” ft. Veeze and 42 Dugg.

Check out Lil Baby’s $1,000,000 win below. Congratulations, Lil Baby!

