Lil Durk Cancels Sorry For The Drought Tour Dates Due To Health Issues

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Durk has canceled multiple dates on his Sorry for the Drought Tour due to reported health issues.

News of the cancellations surfaced on Tuesday (July 18), as two dozen dates on the tour were nixed, according to the Ticketmaster website. Only two dates listed on the original tour schedule remain, a headlining show at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago on Aug. 11, and a performance at the WGCI Summer Jam, which will take place at the same venue the following day.

While Lil Durk has yet to address the cancelled tour dates, DJ Akademiks posted a statement attributed to Durk on social media, which points to his doctors’ orders as the explanation behind the change in plans.

“Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” the statement reads. “While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

The “Sad Songs” rapper recently gave fans a scare after TMZ Hip-Hop reported that Durk had been hospitalized earlier this month due to severe dehydration and exhaustion. His condition caused him to cancel previously scheduled performances in Europe, as well as an appearance at ESPN’s ESPY Awards.

Following his hospitalization, Durk spoke out publicly to explain the health issues that caused him to back out on the shows, promising to return once he’s fully recovered. “My fans mean everything to me, you’re the reason why I do this,” the rapper said. “I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs and more but after performing and traveling daily I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to.”