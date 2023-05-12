Lil Durk Challenges 6ix9ine To $50M Fight, Tekashi Says He’ll Fight For Free

Lil Durk is putting his money where his hands are and has challenged Tekashi 6ix9ine to a $50,000,000 fight live from Dubai. In an Instagram DM to the ousted rapper, Durk wrote on Thursday (May 11), “I don’t want you hurt or dead. You a kid from the burbs.”

The Chicago rapper also offered, “I got $50 million my own money without help to fight you on TV in [Dubai]. We can double the money. Three rounds. Go talk to your rich friends. Let’s set it up [for] September. Stop the violence.”

Tekashi responded to Durk’s proposition soon after.

“It’s so funny cause I know you on album press run,” 6ix9ine fired back. “U need anything to promote this album since NBA YoungBoy not biting the bait. But I want to fight you for no money p***y. For free. Come to Miami. Let’s get a hotel room and throw down 1 on 1.”

Taken back by 69’s “hotel” proposition, the OTF boss responded, “Bait? Hotel? Aw nah I’m cool enjoy your day. I’m not worried about sales I just wanted to beat your a** [for] some money.”

The two rappers have been butting heads since 2020, especially after 69 continuously disrespected Durk about the death of his friend and music collaborator King Von. Durk recently revealed that he’s been in therapy to help cope with all that he’s been through, which also includes losing his manager and older brother DThang.

“I got a therapist so I cope different … I don’t show emotion,” he told XXL in a recent cover story. “So, some people will be like, ‘Man, you can’t hold it in.’ And I just can’t talk to nobody usually. You gotta be careful how you tell people, what you tell people, because they can use it against you. They can find out your weaknesses.

“So now, when I talk to the therapist, then it start getting more emotional. But like somebody on the street, you’ll never even see me shed a tear.”

As for 6ix9ine, he recently introduced the idea that Hip-Hop culture “gatekeeps” from Spanish rappers and hinted at plans to focus on creating Spanish music. 69 has dropped the singles “WAPAE,” “Y Ahora,” and “Bori,” in which the latter has a music video showing alleged footage of him in the hospital after being attacked at a gym.