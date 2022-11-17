Lil Durk Wants To Help Address Violence In Chicago

Lil Durk wants to do his part in ending Chicago’s violence. During an interview with Rolling Stone, the 7220 rapper expressed his feelings about speaking ill of the dead and vowed that he wouldn’t rhyme about the deceased in any of his future raps. He also declared that he wanted to stop Chicago’s violence altogether.

“I’m going to start by getting the city together,” he said. “To do my part to slow down the violence.”

Later in the interview, Durk, 30, detailed his upbringing, admitting that he experienced immense darkness and pain before he’d spent three decades on earth. He also shared that he wants to stop rapping about violence and be more business-minded.

American rapper Durk Derrick Banks, known professionally as Lil Durk, throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Quinn Harris/Getty Images

“Even if you do 99 percent of sh*t right, you still got 1 percent of the demons with you,” Durk Derrick Banks said. “You get angry fast, and one reply can f**k up a billion dollars. That’s why I’m not saying names no more [in my music]. I ain’t speaking on the dead no more — none of that.”

“I’m not chasing death no more,” Lil Durk said. “I’m chasing a billion dollars. I want our kids to grow up safe and sound, to be able to have fun, to have a real life.”

Over the last two years, Banks has lost some of his closest friends and family to gun violence. In Nov. 2020, King Von, née Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was shot and killed in Atlanta. In June 2021, Banks’ elder brother, Dontay Banks Jr, also known as D-Thang, was shot and killed in Chicago.

Last month, Durk and Von were cleared of attempted murder charges in regards to a 2019 shooting in Atlanta.