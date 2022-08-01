Lil Durk Suffers Eye Injury After Pyrotechnic Explosion

Rapper Lil Durk has announced that he’ll be taking a break from performing after suffering an eye injury at Lollapalooza on Saturday (July 30). During his set, a pyrotechnic went off, causing him to step back and wipe his face. After taking a few moments to recover from the explosion, Durk continued his performance. On =Sunday (July 31), the rapper took he took to Instagram to give fans an update.

Posting a photo of himself sporting a bandage over his eye, Durk’s caption informed his supporters of his pending hiatus. “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” the “AHH HA” rapper wrote. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

Prior to his announcement, Durk had over 20 U.S. tour dates scheduled through mid-October. There have also been no official updates about how many tour dates the rapper will miss, or how long he’ll be in recovery. In March, Durk released 7220, his seventh studio album and his first to debut atop the Billboard 200. The album has since reached gold certification, his fourth album to achieve that feat.