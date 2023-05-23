Lil Durk Labels Gunna “A Rat,” Claims He Snitched On Young Thug

Lil Durk has called Gunna “a rat” for allegedly snitching on Young Thug.

On Monday (May 22), the Chicago native sat down with DJ Akademiks to promote his new album, Almost Healed. While speaking with the internet personality, the host asked Durkio about his thoughts on snitches, with the rapper not biting his tongue on the subject.

“If you ever told, if you ever tell, I hate you,” Durk said. “Like, with a passion. I don’t sit up here and play games, man. [Gunna] told, You should have went in there and kept your mouth closed.”

“I never unfollowed him [on IG],” the “All My Life” entertainer continued. “I don’t know why I didn’t. I just don’t take Instagram and all that type sh*t serious. But if you a rat, you a rat. If you rewind the clip a little bit, I looked into the camera, and I told you, if you a rat, I f**king hate you. Because I love Thug.”

In December 2022, Gunna was released from prison after taking a plea deal. Later it was revealed that Gunna’s decision was taken personally by YSL co-founder, Mondo.

“I always said, bruh, he was a good genuine ni**a […] Come on, my brother. It’s certain sh*t you just don’t do. And hey boy, you crossed the line, my brother,” Mondo said at the time.

In a statement released to Pitchfork by Gunna’s lawyer Steve Sadow, the musician stated he didn’t cooperate with the authorities.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful,” the letter read. “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

“I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge.”