Lil Durk Plans To Earn His High School Diploma

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Rapper Lil Durk has been in the rap game for close to a decade, with his recent hot streak of album releases, hit records, and collaborative projects giving reason to believe that he’s not disappearing from the scene anytime soon.

Yet, despite already being a success in life and having used his talents to escape the trenches of Chicago, Durkio is looking to tackle new hurdles in life. One of his goals is to graduate from high school. “I’m going to get my high school diploma,” the artist known as The Voice shared in a post on Twitter. “I want to challenge myself on my goals and real life situations.”

Durkio, who is turning 29-years-old next week, looks to follow in the footsteps of collaborators Quavo and Coi Leray, both of whom received diplomas over the past year. In addition to hitting the books, the Chicago native continues to expand his profile and brand, as the “Should’ve Ducked” rapper has been tapped as the face of Beats By Dre and A-Cold-Wall* campaign behind their limited edition headphones.

Set to be released exclusively by A-Cold-Wall* on October 15 prior to a bigger launch on October 18, the headphones can be seen sported by Durkio in the accompanying ad campaign promoting the product and will be available for $350.

The Voice recently popping up alongside 21 Savage and Ge Herbo on Nardo Wick’s buzzworthy single, “Who Want Smoke” and is currently on the road with Lil Baby and Leray on the Back Outside Tour.

Watch Lil Durk’s Beats By Dre x A-Cold-Wall* commercial below.