Lil Durk Gifts Homeless Man A New Phone And 30-Day Hotel Stay

Lil Durk has gifted a homeless man money, a phone, and a 30-day hotel stay.

According to TMZ, the Chicago native located Pedro Ramirez, a homeless man who went viral on Tik-Tok for bumping Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life” from his tent on a projector. The Los Angeles native was surprised to see Durkio pulling up on him to thank him for supporting his music with an array of gifts.

The rapper, né Durk Derrick Banks, blessed Ramirez with a hotel room for 30 days, a new phone, a gift card and money to spend. FOX11 News reports that Ramirez has living on the streets of LA for two years. The man also expressed that he prefers his tent setup as opposed to the West Coast city’s assisted living programs due to the latter “[treating] people like prisoners.”

In May 2023, Durk returned with his new single, “All My Life,” featuring Cole. The Steve Cannon-directed visuals showed Durk in a more positive light than his previous outings.

Durk and Cole each spit a verse, with the rappers rhyming about making change to become a motivating vessel. The Chicago emcee’s bars address his attempt at transforming his public image and seeking mental help for his past transgressions. The Dreamville head honcho uses the track to call out the uptick in rappers dying from violence and the way media uses these untimely tragedies for “clicks.”

“All My Life,” the leading single from his recent LP Almost Healed, has since peaked at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Almost Healed was released on Friday (May 26) with 21 tracks featuring guest appearances from Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Rob49, the late Juice WRLD, and Morgan Wallen.