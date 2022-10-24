Lil Durk And King Von’s 2019 Attempted Murder Charges Dropped

Lil Durk has been cleared of his attempted murder charges stemming from to a 2019 shooting in Atlanta, Ga. WSB-TV reported that this decision took place on Saturday (Oct. 22) and was done due to “prosecutorial discretion.”

Georgia’s Superior Court of Fulton County issued a motion to dismiss the charges, where District Attorney Fani T. Willis said “The facts of this case have been reviewed and, although it appears that probable cause existed for the defendant’s arrest, the decision of the District Attorney at this time is not to prosecute.”

The 7220 artist’s attorney, Manny Arora, offered a statement to celebrate the decision. “While it took three years for the State to make the right decision, in the end the right decision was made and Mr. Banks can finally put this event behind him.”

The Chicago rapper reportedly turned himself in to the police in May 2019 after a warrant for his arrest was issued. The warrant was tied to an alleged February 2019 shooting outside of an Atlanta restaurant called The Varsity.

The 30-year-old and his fellow OTF member, the late King Von, were reportedly charged with criminal attempts to commit murder, aggravated assault, participation in criminal street gang activity, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Durk turned to music to profess his innocence with the record “Turn Myself In,” rapping “Look up at the judge, can’t look, state makin’ up lies for sure / I’m an innocent man for sure, it is what it is for sure” and later adding “False accusation, why they name droppin’?”

Given the “Petty Too” artist’s meteoric rise over the years since turning himself in, this is sure to be pleasant news as he looks to continue his hot streak.