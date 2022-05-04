Lil Durk’s Neighborhood Heroes Foundation Launches Career Program For Chicago Teens

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 9, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Durk has announced a new career program through his foundation Neighborhood Heroes. The Chicago rapper shared the news on social media through the organization’s official Instagram platform. He revealed on Monday (May 2) that the foundation surprised 20 kids from the South Side of Chicago with White Sox suite tickets to the game against the Los Angeles Angels where Lil Durk threw the opening pitch.

“All these students will be apart of our newest program where we’ll be taking them to HBCU Colleges & exposing them to different careers,” shared Neighborhood Heroes.

Lil Durk, throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 2, 2022 in Chicago. Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Additional details about the program were revealed in a secondary upload the next day featuring a news segment produced by NBC Chicago.

“Yesterday, we launched our foundation’s Career Readiness program as we’re investing time, money, and resources into young Black Neighborhood Heroes from the South Side of Chicago to help bring their passion to life,” the caption explained. “We’ll be flying the first cohort of 20 young men to NYC to meet with C-Suite executives from Sony, Alamo Records, and the NY Knicks as they’ll be shadowing these seasoned professionals that look like them and share similar stories.”

It continued to describe, “Then we’re off to our HBCU College tour in ATL. They’ll familiarize themselves with a few historic institutions that have accredited college programs that’ll support their journey. Concluding with the NASCAR Playoffs at Talladega Superspeedway (YellaWood 500). These young men will also meet with C-Suite executives and learn about lucrative careers behind the enterprise. A great opportunity to bridge the gap between the Black community and NASCAR.”

Neighborhood Heroes closed out the caption by thanking various individuals, companies, and organizations including Sigma Omega Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the White Sox, CHAMPS Male Mentoring Program, Bubba Wallace, Michael Jordan’s 23 Eleven Racing Team, and Lil Durk himself.

The chart-topping rapper founded Neighborhood Heroes with a mission “to empower and collaborate with everyday Heroes who are taking the lead to make a positive difference in the lives of those within under-resourced neighborhoods,” according to the official website. It is a registered community-focused, 501C3 nonprofit organization.