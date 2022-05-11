Gillie Da King Crowns Lil Durk “The New Jay-Z”

Being distinguished as the greatest or most accomplished figure in a given field leads others following in your footsteps to aspire to reach the same heights and assume similar traits as their predecessor. In Hip-Hop, this is far from a new development for Jay-Z, as countless artists have felt compelled to compare themselves to the rap icon over the years, including the likes of megastars Lil Wayne and Drake.

The latest artist to be mentioned in the same sentence as Hov is Chicago rapper Lil Durk, whom rapper and podcaster Gillie Da King recently likened to one another. During a recent conversation, Gillie was asked who he considers as the “new Jay-Z,” a question which the Philly native responded to by reciting a Durk lyric. “You know who the new Hov is – ‘I’m Durkio, but I’m Chicago JAY-Z,’” Gillie said, referencing a bar the budding superstar spat “The Voice” back in 2020. “To the young street n***as, yes. Because Hov was about being a hustler, getting some money.”

In fact, Durk himself appears to be gunning for the honor of being compared to arguably the best rapper of all-time, particularly in terms of his stature in his hometown of Chicago. After proclaiming himself “the Chicago Jay-Z” on Instagram in 2021, Durk recently doubled down on that claim on social media once again just this past week. “I did some in Chicago nobody ever did for the artist and the city we was a family in there the opp word ain’t matter last night ? – Chicago JAY-Z,” he wrote in a separate post on IG.

Durk also appears to be taking a cue from Hov in regards to his philanthropy, as Durk recently announced a new career program through his foundation Neighborhood Heroes. The rapper recently shares news of the foundation surprising 20 kids from Chicago’s South Side with suite tickets to a game between the White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels, with Lil Durk present to throw the opening pitch. According to the Neighborhood Heroes website, the foundation’s goal is “to empower and collaborate with everyday Heroes who are taking the lead to make a positive difference in the lives of those within under-resourced neighborhoods,”

In March, Lil Durk released his seventh studio album, 7220, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. 7220 includes appearances from Future, Summer Walker, Gunna, and more.