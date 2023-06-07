Lil Durk Wants To Hold Massive Prayer For Chicago Muslims

Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Durk continues his push for peace with a request for a massive Chicago prayer. On Wednesday (June 7), “The Voice” posted a trio of Instagram Stories, with the first post calling for prayer in his hometown to stop the “petty beef.”

“I want to hold the biggest prayer in Chicago for the Muslims that bring everybody together soon,” Durkio typed. “Pride to the side, then after [getting problems] off they chest, help the petty beef go away. Private location.”

As his posts continued, the “All My Life” artist took a turn to focus on Hip-Hop. He shared his thoughts regarding the state of the culture and what the game is currently missing: fun. Durk also showed some love to the women rappers who have been more prominent in recent years.

“Make Hip-Hop fun again,” he continued. “We understand that everybody got money but let’s f**k em up like we was just doing. [Shoutout] the females who been working, salute. Keep going.”

Ending his posts, the Chi-town native shifted the focus to his music. Lil Durk declared that he was done releasing 20+ songs on an album and his subsequent releases would be shorter. “I’m going back to 13 songs an album, y’all can have that 20+ song album.”

Durk’s call for peace and sentiments regarding Hip-Hop echo Bobby Shmurda’s recent mindset. During an interview with The Danza Project podcast, the Brooklynite shared his new state of mind, asserting he doesn’t want “to be a part of the rap game.” Bobby claimed he doesn’t listen to rap and only hears new tracks when he’s clubbing because the music is “bad for the youth.”

“These kids are following you guys, and you’re rapping about these f**king lifestyles… and it’s very dangerous to the communities. These little kids think that’s going on, and you didn’t even live it,” he claimed.

“Rap is supposed to be telling muthaf**kas to go from negative to positive, coming from poverty to go to riches… and how to stay in that and how to change. That’s the sh*t that I want to hear. I wanna hear about living life… I don’t know nothing about no rappers… Only time I listen to rap is when I’m in the club.”