Lil Durk Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Severe Dehydration

Lil Durk is almost healed after suffering severe dehydration and severe exhaustion, TMZ reports. On Thursday (July 13), the outlet disclosed that Durk was hospitalized on July 6 after completing a show in Ohio.

The Chicago native initially thought his dehydration was “minor.” However, upon further inspection, the hospital advised him to stay for a week due to “severe” illness. During his stay at the institute, the rapper was forced to cancel a few upcoming shows and an appearance at the ESPY Awards. Lil Durk spoke about his hospitalization in a recent statement sent to the outlet.

“My fans mean everything to me; you’re the reason why I do this,” he said in the statement on Thursday (July 13). “I was looking forward to touching all of my European fans, performing this week(end), attending the ESPYs, and more.”

“But after performing and traveling daily, I’ve become severely dehydrated and advised by my doctors not to travel due to exhaustion. Once I get my full energy back, it’s back to business which I’m looking forward to. #StillHealing.”

Elsewhere in recovery news, Chika has been discharged from the hospital after being hospitalized for kidney failure. The rapper hit Instagram on Sunday (July 9), showing herself undergoing treatment at the medical facility. “Been in the ICU twice in the past month, and it’s so friggin boring that I have resorted to taking prison photos. Enjoy. Album in a couple-a weekz,” the caption read.

The Alabama artist revealed in her IG Story that she was chilling at home and free from the hospital. She also added a video of herself singing to celebrate her release.