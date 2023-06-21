Lil Durk Reveals J. Cole’s “All My life” Verse Took Two Years To Get

Lil Durk revealed that he waited two years to get a chance to work with J. Cole. During an interview with Apple Music, the Chicago native opened up about his time working with Cole, disclosing how happy he was to link with the emcee. Durk then detailed the timetable for the “All My Life” verse and why he didn’t mind waiting over 730 days to snag the feature.

“I’m glad I waited two years, because in my eyes he’s a legend. So if you have a chance to do a song with legend, do you send him something just to send it, just to say you got one, or you’re going to make it stick? So that’s why I never just sent him a record, because I want something that’s going to stick,” he said.

As he continued, Durk said he felt the Cole feature was left-field for his fans, but he welcomed the unexpected collaboration.

“I think that the J. Cole feature was definitely unexpected for my fans,” he said in the YouTube clip. “He went super crazy. And it’s so crazy, because we’ve been talking for two years. He’ll always be like, ‘Send me a record,’ and I’m like, ‘I got to find the right record.'”

Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life” is currently stationed at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The life-affirming track can be found on the former’s Almost Healed album, released on May 26, 2023. His eighth studio LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, moving 125,000 album-equivalent units in its inaugural week.

Watch the interview above.