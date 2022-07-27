Lil Duval Airlifted For Surgery After ATV Accident

On Tuesday (July 26), comedian and rapper Lil Duval was flown to a Nassau, Bahamas hospital for emergency surgery following a car accident that occurred while he was riding an ATV. Duval was left with a broken leg.

Duval (who is a homeowner in the Bahamas), took time to announce the news on his Instagram. Sharing a video of the paramedics transferring him from an ambulance to a plane on a stretcher, he can be heard moaning in pain as he is lowered to the ground. Duval also bears bandages on his forehead, elbows and abdomen.

“Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler,” Lil Duval explained in the caption. “Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery.”

Although the full extent of the collision is unclear at the moment, Duval did post earlier that day in a since-deleted Instagram Story that he was having trouble starting the 4-wheeler. He asked his followers for help with the off-highway vehicle – but must have finally found a way to go for a ride. The 45-year-old has been known to share his consistent adventures including flying planes and jet skiing.

Y’all ever seen a black man land a plane on water? Call me Duval….Lil Duval ?????? pic.twitter.com/YosbJ1f7eT — lil duval (@lilduval) May 17, 2022

As Lil Duval may have to take a break from his escapades, VIBE wishes him a speedy recovery!