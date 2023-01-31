Lil Jon Seeking Financial Agreement With Live Nation For ‘Lovers & Friends’ Festival

Lil Jon and his legal team have issued a letter to Live Nation regarding the annual Lovers & Friends music festival. TMZ Hip Hop reported the 52-year-old musician threatened to sue the company after detailing his alleged attempts to reach a financial agreement.

According to Doug Davis, one lawyer representing the King Of Crunk, conversations between both parties began in May 2022, with Lil Jon lightly pressing the financial issue to prevent further disruption in the festival’s already postponed dates. Sources claim Lil Jon has attempted to avoid litigation for months.

Davis compared a “Lovers & Friends” fest without Lil Jon to hosting a “Don’t Stop Believin'” festival without Journey, or a “Cheeseburger in Paradise” festival without Jimmy Buffett, the tabloid reported. Live Nation has not issued a public statement regarding the “Bia’ Bia'” artist’s allegations.

Usher and Lil Jon perform onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The inaugural Lovers & Friends festival brought thousands of Hip-Hop and R&B lovers to Las Vegas in May 2022 after two years of COVID-19-related delays. Bracing the desert heat, audiences were treated to performances from Lil Jon, Ludacris, and Usher, all three artists on the “Lovers and Friends” song which Lil Jon describes as “omnipresent in the Black community.”

2023’s lineup has been revealed as presented by Usher, with the “Superstar” singer listed as the only member of the aforementioned trio returning.

Additional performers announced include Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, Chris Brown, 50 Cent, Nelly, Busta Rhymes, Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, The Diplomats, T.I., Boyz II Men, Bow Wow, and more.