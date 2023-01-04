Lil Keed’s Autopsy Report Revealed 7 Months After Death

Lil Keed attends the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed died suddenly on May 13, 2022 at the age of 24 amid his fellow label mates dealing with a RICO case. Fans are now finding out what exactly caused his death, which has been determined by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner seven months later.

The Young Stoner Life artist, best known for his song “Nameless,” died of natural causes onset by eosinophilia, PEOPLE reports. The 24-year-old succumbed to the illness just two hours after being admitted into a hospital for stomach and back pains.

According to Mayo Clinic, the white blood disorder is caused by having a “higher than normal level of eosinophils” which “are a type of disease-fighting white blood cell.” The site states that the condition “most often indicates a parasitic infection, an allergic reaction or cancer.”

Reportedly, “he had been sick in bed for four days with complaints of stomach and back pains. His brother noted that the decedent’s eyes were jaundiced and drove him to the hospital in a private vehicle.”

Keed, older brother to rapper Lil’ Gotit, also suffered a seizure on the way to get medical treatment before going unresponsive. He died at 10:14 p.m.

Lil Keed, née Raqhid Jevon Render’s autopsy report did not declare how he developed the condition. Many immediately speculated that Keed’s death had something to do with drug usage — which he’s rapped about in his music before. According to the coroner, the “Came and Saw” rapper drank alcohol and used a vape pen as his recreational vices. His family stated that he had no prior medical conditions, nor used drugs.

“Can’t believe I [seen] u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy,” wrote Lil Gotit at the time on Instagram.

Keed’s girlfriend and mother of his daughter also shared her feelings with: “I love you sooooo much baby what I’m [suppose] to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this.”

The father of one signed to Young Thug’s YSL Records in 2018. He released two studio albums under the imprint.