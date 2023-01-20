Lil Mama And Rapper 5ive Mics Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post

A few celebrity couples have revealed themselves right before Valentines Day. On New Year’s Day Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti confirmed their relationship, and just last week Lori Harvey and Damson Idris went social media public. Now, rappers Lil Mama and 5ive Mics have professed their love for each other on Instagram.

On Thursday (Jan. 19), Natia “Lil Mama” Kirkland posted a few photos on her Instagram account showing her and the “My Block” rapper wearing matching jackets, holding hands, kissing, and walking in the streets of New York.

“You Showed People The Love They Deserved When You Had Nothing & Kept The Same Energy When You Made Something,” the 33-year-old captioned the post. “Because of That, You Deserve EVERYTHING God has For You. I Love You @5ive_mics. Thank You For Being Fearless and Expressing Your Love For Me The Way You Do, I Appreciate it & Reciprocate.”

Professing his love for his lady, 5ive Mics née Anthony Strong, also posted photos of the couple with the caption: “Laughter is good for the “Soul” Love u @lilmama it’s up forever #RealLove His & Hers valentines Day.”

The pair was rumored to be dating back in May when Lil Mama hopped on his 2022 song, “Bedstuy.” The two got pretty cozy in the music video. The Brooklyn rapper is best known for his songs “New New York” featuring Fat Joe, “Return of Hip-Hop” and “Imagine That.”

Lil Mama has been laying low with music as she’s focused more on her acting career. She last played in the 2021 TV movie A Hip-Hop Christmas and True To The Game 3.