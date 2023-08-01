Lil Meech Clears Up Video Of Him Entering Woman’s Home: “I Can’t Help My Cousin?”

Ring camera footage surfaced today (Aug. 1) of B.M.F. actor Lil Meech entering/exiting a home with a woman. As social media immediately began speculating that the video was connected to his rumored split from Summer Walker, the budding star immediately hopped on Instagram Live to clear up the falsehood.

“Damn I can’t help my cousin bring the bags in the house, went to the grocery store,” he said in an Instagram Story.

Meech’s comment follows footage of him following “his cousin” into her apartment and exiting 17 minutes later. A neighbor from across the hall caught the footage on their Ring camera.

See both clips below.

“It’s just crazy how a ni**a will really try to pursue the f**k out of you for 2 years, make you meet they whole family, wanna be around you and your kids all day, & pay bills just to embarrass you to the world lmao,” she wrote.

“I don’t understand men but ima give it to God [crying laughing emoji].”

Yesterday (July 31), the mother of three seemingly spoke on her new relationship status.

While the Over It songstress didn’t blatantly say that she is done with Meech, she mentioned “cheating” and “wishing him the best” in an Instagram Story, alluding to a split.

“Tried my best to be Jayda Wayda but I couldn’t. It was cute though, wish him the best,” she wrote in a series of posts. “Can’t do that cheatin stuff.”

Instagram/Sumemrwalker

Walker also added a clip from her interview with Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast, where the two dished about liars and their behavior, even after getting caught.

“You ever had a situation with somebody and be like, ‘ok baby…I caught you in some lies…cat’s out the bag, it’s cool, so moe thati know what you got going on, let’s just keep it 100 from here on out. Anything else you wanna tell me?’ ‘Nah’…then more sh*t pop out the bag, like, ‘ni**a, I just asked you! What are you doing?” the Atlanta songstress said.

The couple began dating earlier this year and made their first public appearance on the 2023 BET Awards red carpet. Meech hasn’t publicly addressed their breakup as of publication.