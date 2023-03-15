Lil Nas X Apologizes To Trans Community After “Not Cool” Transitioning Joke

Lil Nas X has issued an apology to the trans community after making a “not cool” joke about changing his gender.

The rapper initially posted a photo of a model who resembled him, and jokingly captioned it, “The surgery was a success.”

After receiving a ton of backlash for the antic on Tuesday (March 14), he responded with, “apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry.”

One follower didn’t believe the apology to be sincere, tweeting in response, “Baby, this apology ain’t it! You need to apologize too the trans community in material ways that include money, sharing your platform to raise a awareness and just keep it! This is fake as hell!”

Lil Nas X’s response? “girl eat my a**.”

apologies to the trans community i def handled that situation with anger instead of considering why it was not cool. much love to you guys. sorry — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) March 14, 2023

As LNX’s trolling on social media is usually met with laughter and retweets, the timing of this particular joke may have been out of line.

The trans community is currently facing over 400 anti-trans bills in circulation throughout the U.S. On Monday (March 13), President Joe Biden visited The Daily Show, where he spoke on Florida’s newly proposed House Bill 1421. The Bill rolls back rights on gender-affirming health care for transgender minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries.

“It’s not like, you know, a kid wakes up one morning and says, ‘You know, I decided I want to become a man, or I want to become a woman, or I want to change,” the POTUS said. “I mean, what are they thinking about? They’re human beings. They love. They have feelings.”

Speaking on how the passing of anti-trans bills can be prevented, he added, “we make sure we pass legislation like we passed on same-sex marriage — you mess with that, you’re breaking the law, and you’re going to be held accountable.”

Lil Nas X has not spoken on the issue further as of publication.

Check out Lil Nas X’s apology tweet and President Biden’s sentiments above. Take a look at LNX’s “transitioning” joke below from The Shade Room.