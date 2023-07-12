Lil Nas X Stopped By Cops After Riding Scooter Through Oslo Tunnel

Norweigan police officers stopped Lil Nas X after riding an e-scooter through a major tunnel in Oslo. According to the Associated Press, the Montero artist and three other Americans were stopped after they followed a GPS input that led them to the tunnel on Monday (July 10).

Although they were stopped, the group wasn’t detained or charged for their unknowingly illegal move. However, the Festning tunnel had to be closed down because they used “large parts of the roadway.”

Norweigan police issued a brief statement regarding the incident, simply stating that the group of four apologized and no further consequences would be explored. “They apologized. We have escorted them out,” the police department said.

Lil Nas X performs on stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. Neal/Getty Images

Rolling Stone reports that the YSL ambassador hit Instagram following the encounter with the cops and used his signature humor to address the situation. Posting pictures from inside of the Oslo tunnel, he poked fun at his mistake. “About to go to jail in Norway,” he wrote. Then he followed up with a picture of him posing with the cops, saying, “nvm they f**k wit my music.”

Lil Nas X also recently had a previous mishap on stage after a fan threw a sex toy at him. On Saturday (June 30), during his Lollapalooza set in Stockholm, Sweden, a vagina-shaped sex toy was launched at him from the audience. He paused momentarily to inspect the unknown object while performing his unreleased cut, “Down Souf H*es” featuring Saucy Santana. “Who threw they pu**y onstage?” he quipped into the mic.

The singer is set to continue performing on a series of European stages this summer as the festival season heats up.