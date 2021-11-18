Here’s What You Missed When Lil Nas X Appeared On ‘Maury’

Lil Nas X’s recent appearance on Maury was not another music video. It was an actual TV special that was promoted and presented like any other crazy episode of Maury.

In case you missed it, here’s what transpired ahead of Wednesday’s (Nov. 17) episode. Montero met Yai at football practice and the two fell passionately in love. In an effort to surprise Yai, Montero showed up at his home with a bouquet of red roses. However, to his shock, he caught his boyfriend with his wife, Ashley, and a young child. Devastated, Montero headed home to get drunk, pass out, and have a dream sequence with Billy Porter. This was also the premise for the 22-year-old artist’s “That What I Want” video.

Fast forward to “one of the most scandalous”—according to Maury—episodes of all time, and Montero joins the legendary host to share his side of this entanglement.

“I feel like a damn fool for falling for this man,” expressed Montero. Ashley, unaware of the affair, believes she’s only on the show for a paternity test. Meanwhile, Yai has convinced Montero that he only wants him while still telling his wife, “Let’s make another baby!”

When Ashley joins Montero and Maury onstage, Montero confesses to the affair and makes several points about why the child is not Yai’s. Much to Ashley’s dismay, Yai immediately sides with Montero, and thus the messiness continues. Security (following COVID-19 protocols with his face shield) appears to break up the budding fight.

As the show progresses, we learn that Yai is not the father of Ashley’s son Noah, and while proposing to Montero, we learn he has been cheating on Montero with more than 10 people! In a hilarious—and classic Maury—showdown, Montero sprints out of the studio with Yai right behind him, pleading for forgiveness.

The episode ends by confirming that the collaboration between Lil Nas X and Maury is solely for entertainment purposes. Relive the comical relief below.