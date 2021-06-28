Lil Nas X Tributes Michael Jackson In “Montero” Performance At 2021 BET Awards

Lil Nas X brought the heat to the 2021 BET Awards stage with a steamy performance of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The pop star took the stage in an ancient Egyptian-inspired costume with a golden headpiece. His dancers surrounded him, topless and in similar garb. As the “Old Town Road” artist sang, he delivered non-stop choreography, hitting the ground with energetic, sensual motions.

Toward the end of the performance, Lil Nas X paid homage to Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” music video and incorporated some moves from the 1992 visual. The brief but eye-catching moment featured some of the most intricate choreography of the entire performance.

Following the high-paced eight counts, he climbs the set stairs and engages in a full-on tongue kiss with one of the dancers to the shock of the audience.

Lil Nas X is no stranger to making statements with latest single. The music video set off a tidal wave of criticism after he gave the devil a lapdance. During an interview with Desus And Mero, he shared how he knew the video would cause controversy. “I really just wanted to corrupt the youth… I’m just kidding!” he said jokingly.

He continued, “What’s the real reason that everyone’s still angry? What’s the actual reason? Even when I was planning the video, I was like, ‘Oh this is definitely gonna hit Fox News’. I definitely didn’t expect the outrage as much as it was at all, especially governors tweeting me.”

Watch the BET Awards performance below: