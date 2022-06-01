Lil Nas X Joins Forces With M&M’s For Upcoming Collaboration

After snagging a couple of Grammy nominations, commercials, and endorsements from the likes of Uber Eats, Taco Bell, and even Logitech, it seems Lil Nas X isn’t stopping his bag barrage anytime soon. The “Industry Baby” rapper has struck another sweet deal that will further connect fans of entertainment and music all over the globe.

Announced on Tuesday (May 31), Lil Nas X has officially joined forces with the Mars Candy brand in hopes of constructing “the groundwork for a new platform” as the two parties look to create a social space where fans of music and entertainment can build lasting connections. The collaborative deal will involve blending the worlds of music, culture, and entertainment for a more inclusive look at tomorrow.

Lil Nas X expressed his excitement for the upcoming collaboration with M&M’s, stating, “M&M’s is iconic, and I’m a huge fan of the brand. I’m excited to work with them on some really cool projects this year that are as colorful as they are.”

As of June 1, 2022, the full details of what to expect from the new business venture are relatively slim; however, M&M’s has shared some insight into the long-term goal of the relationship on a social and artistic level.

“In the world Mars wants tomorrow, society is inclusive. And through the M&M’S brand, we’re committed to inspiring moments of connection and fun by encouraging a deeper sense of belonging,” stated Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Director, Allison Miazga-Bedrick. “Music is one of the most powerful tools to bring people together. Like our iconic M&M’S brand, music sparks nostalgia, memories, and fun, and we are thrilled to partner with one of the most trailblazing artists in the world, Lil Nas X, to help us further cement M&M’S role within entertainment.”

A series of initiatives by Lil Nas X and M&M’s is set to kick off later this year.