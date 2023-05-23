Lil Nas X Trolled By Eric André In ‘The Eric André Show’ Teaser

Lil Nas X finds himself the victim of a prank as a guest on The Eric André Show in a new clip for the upcoming sixth season. Released on Monday, (May 22) the short teaser finds the Grammy Award-winning musician in circumstances that leave him speechless.

Fully prepared to troll his way through the off-kilter talk show, the 24-year-old is bested by the comedic host. The almost two-minute video features an eerie monster, a drug-spraying microphone, and an increasingly confused chart-topping artist.

“I realized the hard way that the more violent a prank is doesn’t mean it’s necessarily better,” André explained to Rolling Stone of his brand of comedy. “It’s the premise of the prank that makes it funny.”

Eric André attends the premiere of Illumination’s “Sing 2” on December 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“It was great because he’s very sensitive, so he was easily affected by every prank we threw at him. He’s kind of the ideal guest,” the host added, describing his experience with the “Old Town Road” performer.

“He was very happy on the way out because he said something to us like, ‘This is my Oscar. It’s more important that I did this show in my life than win a Grammy or any award. This is a seminal moment in my life.’ But we ruined his outfit. We dropped this ice cream — it’s not clay — from the sky onto the desk and didn’t know it was going to drench him. It was very tense.”

The sixth season of The Eric André Show is set to premiere on Adult Swim on June 4 at midnight. According to a press release, guests willing to visit the chaotic set include Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Meagan Good, Rico Nasty, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and a “host of other celebrities so big we legally can’t use them in promotions.”

The Eric André Show originally premiered on the network in 2012. It is produced by Abso Lutely Productions and executive produced by André, Kitao Sakurai, Mike Rosenstein, Dave Kneebone, and Dan Curry who also serves as head writer. Season 6 is directed by Kitao Sakurai.

Watch the season six preview of The Eric André Show featuring Lil Nas X above.