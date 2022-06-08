Lil Nas X Diss Song Over BET Nomination Snub Gets Response From BET

“That’s What I Want,” singer and rapper Lil Nas X wanted a BET nomination for the 2022 BET Awards. After issuing a series of tweets, the entertainer released a teaser of his diss song against the network.

In his shirtless car performance of the recorded track, he can be seen lip-synching: “F**k BET, f**k BET/ F**k BET, f**k BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top sh*t/ I just put like three up on the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I just need these CC’s on my body/ Everything I do be tryna run, go make a profit/ Read about it, I don’t even gotta sing about it.”

Later in the one-minute and seven-second clip, LNX warns, “Don’t try me, you better save that sh*t for somebody, yeah.”

After the diss track made its rounds on social media, BET decided to address the 23-year-old artist’s antics with a statement to the press on Tuesday (June 7):

“We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a best new artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus at BET Awards 2019 and his BET Awards 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET. “Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s voting academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the voting academy.

“At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.”

BET made sure to note that no one from their organization actually gets to vote on nominees. The Viacom-owned network announced the nominees list on Wednesday (June 1) and Lil Nas X was more pressed than a “Panini” about not seeing his name in any of the categories. In reaction, he took to his Twitter to voice how he felt, not only about his sexuality possibly playing a part in the nomination snub but also about being forgotten about for a 2022 GRAMMY nomination.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, LNX sarcastically said, “Thank you BET Awards. An outstanding zero nominations again.” He followed up with, “I will be selling fish plates outside of the BET awards this year.”

As far as his sexuality, Lil Nas X also wrote on Twitter that his zero nominations reflect the struggle of the LGBTQ+ people of color fighting to gain ongoing mainstream acknowledgment.

“Doesn’t even have to be me nominated,” he tweeted. “i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible.”

This year’s nominees include Doja Cat, who earned the most nominations at this year’s celebration set for June 26. Coming in second in nomination counts are Ari Lennox and Drake with four each. Additionally, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems are the third-highest with three nominations each.

Fans also pointed out that LNX’s “Industry Baby” collaborator, Jack Harlow, is nominated for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, instead of the “Montero” artist. Their single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and, according to one Lil Nas X fan, did wonders for Harlow but somehow he gets acknowledged by BET. “They do not respect themselves,” they wrote.