Lil Nas X Asks “Who Threw They Pu**y?” After Sex Toy Is Thrown On Stage

Lil Nas X is the latest artist to have an object hurled at him during a performance. On Saturday (June 30), amid his set at Lollapalooza in Stockholm, Sweden, a vagina-molded sex toy was thrown at him as he sang his unreleased single, “Down Souf H*es” featuring Saucy Santana.

Wearing a blue ensemble, the “Panini” rapper twerked before picking up the item off the floor and asking the crowd, “Who threw they pu**y onstage?”

See clip below:

SOMEONE THREW WHAT AT LIL NAS? ? pic.twitter.com/IH86ntinKs — ????? (@lilnasxmajor) July 2, 2023

Another strange incident occurred during Pink’s recent concert at the British Summer Time festival in London, when a fan threw deceased ashes on stage at her.

“Is this your mom?” the “What About Us” singer asked about the bagged substance before adding, “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

In additional LNX news, he also launched a new beauty campaign with YSL Beauté during Pride month.

Campbell Addy for YSL Beauté

The campaign includes two installments of the brand’s newest cosmetics inspired by the Grammy-winner’s risqué and unapologetic persona: The Icon and The Edge.

In The Icon line of products, YSL Beauté offers a glowy look, including makeup must-haves Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm, Candy Glaze Lip Gloss Stick, and NU Halo Tint Highlighter in Bronze. The Edge offers a bolder beat that embodies his free–spirited nature, which includes YSL’s NU Halo Tint Highlighter, Touche Éclat, and Lash Clash.

“Since the beginning of last year, my partnership with YSL Beauté has been about pushing the beauty boundaries and embracing individuality,” LNX said about the partnership. “With this new campaign, we’re exploring my many faces & personalities through five different makeup looks that gave me the chance to experiment with my makeup in a more artistic way. I hope we can inspire the future generation to do the same.”

In addition to Lil Nas X’s beauty endeavors, he also released a teaser to assist the campaign that represents the “different eras and moments of his life that have shaped the multi–faceted identities he shows us today.”

Check out the YSL trailer below and the bizarre clip of the “Old Town Road” artist getting a sex toy thrown at him above.