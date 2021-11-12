Here’s Why Lil Nas X Is Making An Actual Appearance On ‘Maury’

When Lil Nas X dropped his debut album, Montero, this past September, one video that immediately caught the attention of fans was the visual for “That’s What I Want.” In the visual, the singer-rapper falls for his football teammate (played by Yai Ariza) and their scorching, newfound relationship quickly turns into a heartbreaking entanglement as he realizes that his new love is leading a double life.

Upon learning about his beau’s wife and young child, naturally, the always over the top artist plans to get to the bottom of things opting to expose his lover on Maury. This is when fiction and reality collide resulting in arguably Lil Nas X’s most outrageous trollation yet!

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, Lil Nas X will appear on the famed talk show in hopes of sorting out this fictional love triangle. In a dramatic trailer for the “Maury exclusive” that many immediately assumed was just another joke, Montero appears shocked about his partner’s misleading actions.

“Maury, can you bring my man out?” requests Montero. Ariza’s “wife” is equally stunned to learn the true nature of their relationship. The trailer plays classic Maury moments including a paternity test reveal for the 4-year-old child, Ariza also seemingly proposes to Montero, and Montero hilariously runs away from the cameraman.

Hyping up the drama even further, Maury narrates, “Is Yai the dad […] or will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

Ariza is the real-life ex-boyfriend of Lil Nas X and is the same dancer he kissed at the 2021 BET Awards. “We were dating, and we are still on very good terms,” he said during an interview on SiriusXM in October. “You know, we may date again, I’m sure. I love him. He is amazing.”

Lil Nas also shared that Yai is “the best” person he’s ever dated and that he is still, “very much in love, but trying to manage it.”

Check out the Maury trailer above and watch the “That’s What I Want” video below.