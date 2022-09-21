Lil Nas X Meets His Wax-Figure Doppelgänger At Madame Tussauds

Lil Nas X has helped Madame Tussauds unveil a new wax figure in his image at their Hollywood location.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lil Nas X into the Madame Tussauds Hollywood family,” said Madame Tussauds Hollywood General Manager Therese Alvich. “As a musical, social and fashion icon, this figure marks an extraordinary addition to our museum. We’re excited for his fans to interact with the star’s identical twin!”

In a video from the unveiling, Lil Nas X can be heard gasping saying, “Oh my God, its so good! Oh my God his eyes! This is like the best one I’ve ever seen, this is like the most accurate.” He also marked receiving the wax figure as the “craziest time” of his life.

“Are we twins or what?” he added while touching different parts of the figure in shock. “I knew this was going to be good but this is like, scary amazing,” said Lil Nas X.

The glowing figure sports a replica of his iconic gold Versace suit armor from the 2021 Met Gala. Perfectly detailed, Madame Tussauds artists also recreated his Versace earring, choker and nail art from the custom look. According to Madame Tussauds, Lil Nas X is the first wax figure to have grillz in his mouth.

The 23-year-old gamechanger has reached undeniable international fame through his internet presence, fashion sense and streaming of of No. 1 hits, including “Old Town Road,” “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Industry Baby” and “That’s What I Want.” He released his critically-acclaimed debut album MONTERO in 2021 and has embarked on his first-ever world tour.

Fans can also look forward to Nas X releasing “Star Walkin” on Friday (Sept. 23). The song will serve as the anthem for Riot Games and the League of Legends’ 2022 Worlds Tournament. Guests are welcome to visit Lil Nas X’s wax figure by logging on to Madame Tussaud’s official website.

Check out the wax-figure unveiling video above.