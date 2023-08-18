Lil Nas X’s ‘Long Live Montero’ Doc To Premiere At Toronto’s Film Festival

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Nas X will premiere his Long Live Montero documentary during Toronto’s Film Festival, Deadline reports. The upcoming film will document the entertainer’s first global tour and 60 days of his inaugural trek. Nas X’s doc will be co-directed by Carlos López Estrada and Zac Manuel and will appear through the TIFF Gala program from Sept. 7-17, 2023.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey spoke about the film in an official press release, calling it a “triumphant” film. “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is a triumphant ode to the extraordinary power of self-expression, music, and identity,” Bailey said. “In this groundbreaking documentary, we witness Lil Nas X challenging boundaries and reshaping the artistic landscape.”

“The film’s captivating journey underscores the profound impact of Lil Nas X, who fearlessly brings audiences together through the universal language of music. We are thrilled to host Lil Nas X at TIFF this year.”

Lil Nas X’s Montero was released in March 2021 and quickly became a success. The Georgia native’s LP debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200, selling 126,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Five singles supported the album, including the five-time platinum “Montero (Call Me By Your Name), “Sun Goes Down,” “Industry Baby,” “Thats What I Want,” and “Lost in the Citadel.”

Earlier this year, Nas mentioned that his follow-up to Montero would “most likely” arrive summer 2023. When fans asked the creative about his sophomore album in February 2023, he mentioned that he could “easily release music” but wanted to go bigger than his previous effort.

“Idk i love so many songs plus i’m still in the studio making music so it’s gone be hard to pick,” he said. “It’s mostly planning now. I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this sh*t. I have to go bigger than before!