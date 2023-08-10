Lil Tay, Rapper And Social Media Influencer, Reportedly Dead At 14

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), it was reported that Lil Tay, a rapper and influencer — born Claire Eileen Qi Hope — has died at the age of 14.

The statement shared to her Instagram, which has 3.4 million followers, also disclosed that her brother Jason Tian’s death preceded hers.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing,” read the statement. “We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief… Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

However, since news of Hope’s death broke, PEOPLE noted that neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have any record of the alleged death.

Her father, Christopher Hope, didn’t provide a comment on Hope and Tian’s deaths. Furthermore, Hope’s former manager, Harry Tsang, didn’t confirm nor deny her death.

Tsang reportedly told Insider, “Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family. This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed.”

In a since-deleted post from an Instagram account allegedly belonging to Tian, the claims that he and Hope were dead were vehemently denied. “To be clear I am not dead. I don’t have access anymore to the Lil Tay Instagram account,” the caption read. “My sister and I were winning our case. It was just a couple of days before we got it all back… Our parents want us gone off the internet but we will not go away. This is our new account for now. They are spreading misinformation.”

Soooo Lil Tay and her brother may not be dead after all… pic.twitter.com/Tf92I3nMgV — Snobette (@TheSnobette) August 9, 2023

An Instagram account claiming to be owned by their mother, Angela Tian, also denied claims that Hope had died. “My daughter is not dead,” read the post. “Her father Christopher Hope needs to be permanently removed from all visitation With My Child I Have Her & we would’ve been closing our case this coming Sunday with all rights and this is the outcome we get Do not believe this at all this is 100% incorrect information – Angela Tian.”

The account also mentioned that Hope is “well and alive” and they intend to go live later today (Aug. 10) after first putting the page on private.

Lil Tay gained notoriety at age nine after sharing a series of videos portraying her lavish lifestyle through explicit rap lyrics. She was considered to be the “youngest flexer of the century,” and earned nods from Chief Keef and the late XXXTentacion while also earning notable criticism for cultural appropriation and the use of the N-word.

According to a January 2019 interview with The Cut, it was Jason who was the force behind Hope’s digital presence. He wrote her lines, coached her, and created a “meme machine.”

Hope’s Instagram had been inactive since XXXTentacion’s death in June 2018. She penned a tribute post to the late Look At Me rapper, describing him as a “father figure.” That same year, Hope landed in the middle of a hostile custody battle between her parents and was ordered into her father’s custody in Vancouver.

However in 2021, the father was accused of physical, emotional, and financial abuse. “It’s not easy to be on the end of extortion and harassment and death threats,” he explained to Insider. “But if the people doing those things think it’s going to make me give up my responsibility to make sure Claire is taken care of, they’re just wrong.”

Despite the initial statement saying Hope and Tian’s deaths were still under investigation, Insider adds that there are no current death investigations in Los Angeles or Vancouver.