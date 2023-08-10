Lil Tay Not Dead, Breaks Silence Saying Her Instagram Was Hacked

Lil Tay is reportedly not dead.

The rapper and social media influencer broke her silence with TMZ to clarify the “jarring misinformation and rumors” that’s spread over the last 24 hours.

First, she revealed that her legal name is Tay Tian, not “Claire Hope,” as previously reported. She then explained that she and her brother, Jason Tian, are “safe and alive.”

“I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess.”

Her Instagram was confirmed to have been “compromised by a third party” and the statement regarding her “death” has since been removed.

PEOPLE reported that neither the Los Angeles Police Department nor the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner had any record of the alleged death.

Not to mention, Tay’s former manager, Harry Tsang, couldn’t verify the “legitimacy” of the claim and told Insider, “Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family. This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed.”

A separate Instagram account claiming to belong to Tay’s mother, Angela, will reportedly go live later today to address the death hoax.