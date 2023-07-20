Lil Tjay Opens Up About Being Adopted: “I Can’t Be Scared To Be Vulnerable”

Lil Tjay unveiled his latest album, 222, last Friday (July 14) and got more vulnerable than ever before. On the project’s standout track “Foster Baby,” the Bronx rapper opened up for the first time in his music about being adopted.

“I ain’t never tell my fans that I was adopted but f**k it, I’m givin’ you facts/ Started young, but now I’m a man but I’ma keep workin’, and I’ma keep givin’ you plaques/ Givin’ ’em pain, I just be livin’ in vain/ ‘Long as nobody talkin’ on my name,” the 22-year-old rapped.

Tjay sat down with Ebro Darden on Thursday (July 20) and delved into his intentions behind the record. “I never addressed [being adopted] in none of my music. I be having so much stuff going on that it’s like, you really think about it, I ain’t even addressed that part of my life yet,” he began.

The aforementioned 222 LP boasted guest appearances from Summer Walker, The Kid LAROI, Fivio Foreign, Jadakiss, YoungBoy Broke Again, Polo G, and Coco Jones.

The “Beat The Odds” artist then expanded on how he used to be closed off about his upbringing, but now, he’s more comfortable with sharing his experiences. “I felt like it was the right time, and I felt comfortable enough to say, because it’s like, you young, you think some s**t like that is embarrassing,” he reflected. “On the song I say, I got to the point I feel like if I speak, it’s all right. I just talk about my living environment… I feel like it came up easy.”

He then concluded by acknowledging the importance of sharing his story as a means to connect with his listeners and inspire them. “I feel like I can’t be scared to be vulnerable and maximize on telling my story, and just motivating people, and being regular,” he said. “I can’t be scared to be regular. I’m Tjay already, you know?”

In related news, Tjay recently announced he is hitting the road for his Beat The Odds Tour. The 22-date trek kicks off on Sept. 21 in Pittsburgh before winding through major international cities like London, Sydney, Auckland, and Toronto. The tour will come to a close with a finale show Dec. 15 in San Francisco.