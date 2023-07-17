Lil Tjay Appears To Shade Gunna While Celebrating Success Of New ‘222’ Album

Gunna has been a major topic of discussion, and ridicule, ever since taking a plea deal in YSL’s ongoing RICO case back in Dec. 2022. Lil Tjay seemingly took a shot at the Atlanta rapper while celebrating the success of his new album 222.

The 22-year-old crooner shared a screenshot of Apple Music’s Top Albums chart over the weekend, where 222 sat at No. 5. A unique detail in the screenshot was the large contemplating emoji he posted over the No. 4 album, Gunna’s June album A Gift & A Curse. Many artists have denounced their relationships with the “Pushin P” rapper due to him coming off as a “snitch” after the plea deal, which he has addressed on wax on the lead single “Bread & Butter”; it seems like the Bronx artist is following that movement.

Other albums that appeared on the chart include King Von’s first posthumous album Grandson at No. 1, Rylo Rodriguez’s Been One at No. 2, and Taylor Swift’s Speak Now at No. 3. Check out the “Beat The Odds” rapper’s Instagram story below.

Lil Tjay seemingly shades Gunna while celebrating success of his new album "222" https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/4vYK0XeYMT — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 16, 2023

Gunna is seemingly estranged from many of his former collaborators, most evident in Young Thug’s latest album Business Is Business. The June release, which came out one week after A Gift & A Curse, featured Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Ahead of its release, many of the aforementioned rappers posted QR codes promoting the album. Gunna joined in on the social media promotion but was noticeably absent from the tracklist.

Lil Baby, one of Wunna’s most constant collaborators, seemingly took shots at the “fukumean” rapper back in June. The “Heyy” rapper shared a snippet of an unreleased song on Instagram, where he raps “Pu**y ni**as taking pleas/ I know Slime ain’t happy.”

Lil Durk, who has also collaborated with the DS4EVER rapper on multiple occasions, told DJ Akademiks that he should have kept his mouth closed during a May episode of Off The Record podcast. Check out the clip below.