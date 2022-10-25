Lil Uzi Vert Announces 2023 Tour

Lil Uzi Vert attends Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City.

Lil Uzi Vert has announced they’ll be going on tour in 2023. On Monday (Oct. 24), the Philadelphia native revealed they would embark on a tour beginning in March 2023.

Live Nation will produce the highly-anticipated tour, which will be a 20-city trek across America.

The unnamed tour will be Uzi’s first headlining tour since 2018’s “Endless Summer Tour,” which saw the “Neon Guts” artist embark on a 32-city expedition.

Vert’s announcement comes just days after they released their latest single, “Just Wanna Rock.” They also dropped the Red & White EP on July 26. Red & White EP featured seven tracks, including fan-favorite tracks such as “For Fun,” “I Know,” and “Glock In My Purse.”

Recently, Uzi, née Symere Bysil Woods, has been gearing up for their tour with a stretch of festival performances worldwide throughout 2022.

Woods has performed at Made in America in Philadelphia, Wireless Festival in the UK, Pukkelpop in Belgium, Something in the Water in Washington DC, and the respective Rolling Loud festivals in Miami, Toronto, and New York.

Elsewhere, Woods recently went to Memphis to pay their respects to late rapper Lotta Cash Desto, who was gunned down in a triple shooting in Houston in September.

On Saturday (Oct. 8), Uzi spoke about their relationship with the rising rapper and the impact her passing has had on them.

“I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this don’t even feel real to me. I’m just gon’ be real,” the 27-year-old told Desto’s family at the funeral. “Destinee always was on my hip everywhere I go. When it was time for her to go home, I used to be like, ‘Bro, when are you coming back?’ She be like, ‘Dang, bro, I ain’t even leave yet.'”

Lotta Cash Desto, legally known as Destinee Govan, was killed in Houston on Sept. 24.

One suspect in the shooting, Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has been charged with Desto’s murder. However, authorities are still hunting for a second suspect in the crime.