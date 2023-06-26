Lil Uzi Vert Opens 2023 BET Awards With “Just Wanna Rock” Performance

Lil Uzi Vert opened up the 2023 BET Awards with a performance of their hit single, “Just Wanna Rock” on Sunday (June 25). Before unleashing the New Jersey-inspired cut, Uzi began with an unreleased track that name-dropped Ice Spice. The unreleased cut seemingly served as a preview of what’s to come from their highly anticipated album, The Pink Tape.

The Philadelphia native then switched up the vibe, as Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater began teeming with shimmery purple and red lights. Various background dancers quickly joined Uzi onstage, hitting synchronized dance moves reminiscent of the hit song’s music video.

As the performance continued, smoke and additional pyrotechnics shot off, setting the tone for the rest of the show. Fire engulfed the back portion of the stage, glowing with a pink ember, adding intensity to the BET Awards’ opener.

Lil Uzi Vert spoke on their Pink Tape creative process in March 2023 during a conversation with TMZ Hip Hop. During the brief convo, they revealed they had recorded over 680 songs preparing for the project, and disclosed how their sobriety assisted in their recording ambitions.

“I thought that my creative process wasn’t going to be the same because I wasn’t on drugs no more, but like it was. Even better. I could think more clear… instead of my words slurring even though that’s kind of cool… everything made sense. I didn’t just make random music and… just play off the beats. I actually made songs with topics this time.”

Pink Tape was initially teased in July 2021 in a since-deleted tweet. As fans waited for the LP, the controversial entertainer treated his loyal supporters with their EP Red & White in July 2022.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s 2023 BET Awards performance above.