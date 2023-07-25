Lil Uzi Vert Continues To Credit Philly And New Jersey For “Just Wanna Rock” Dance

Lil Uzi Vert has spoken on the origins of their crazed “Just Wanna Rock” dance before, crediting both Philadelphia and New Jersey for the moves. As the song continues to rev up every summer function, Uzi doubled down on where the dance came from.

“I’m from Philly, it’s called blicking,” the Generation Now artist told HipHopDX on the 2023 BET Awards carpet. “I ain’t even make it up. It’s all these kids in Philly that do it. In Jersey, it’s called rocking your hips. All my lil’ boys out in Philly they taught me how to do it and all that.”

“I just wanted to be a part of the Philly scene because you know that’s where I’m from. Bring it to the world and the world love it,” they continued.

See clip below:

The 2x-Platinum hit is “technically unfinished” according to an interview with 032c magazine, but they also reminded fans that before ever rapping in the booth, they were a dancer.

“People forgot I was a dancer before I was a rapper,” the Pink Tape rhymer said. “I didn’t make any of this up, that’s how cool kids from Philly and Jersey dance, so I’m only a product of my environment. I’m just shining a light on that culture.”

The Jersey/Philly dance craze has swept the nation as even Beyoncé can be seen rocking her hips in part of the Renaissance World Tour choreography, as well as many other celebs.

Fans can expect to see more of Uzi’s moves as they set out on their 17-date Pink Tape tour, kicking off on Oct. 21 in Minneapolis.

See Uzi talk about how “Just Wanna Rock” started above and check out tour dates below.

Oct. 21 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Oct. 23 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Oct. 25 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Oct. 31 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 02 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Nov. 03 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena

Nov. 05 — Birmingham, AL — Avondale Brewing Company

Nov. 06 — Atlanta, GA — Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 08 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

Nov. 9 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Nov. 10 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Nov. 13 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Nov. 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Kia Forum

Nov. 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 20 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Nov. 22 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center