Lil Uzi Vert Explains Changing Pronouns To “They/Them”

Lil Uzi Vert recently explained the reasoning for changing their pronouns to “they/them.” The 27-year-old also dismissed the idea that they are “brave” for such a decision.

The “Just Wanna Rock” artist spoke to 032c Magazine about the recent transition, clarifying that there was no hesitation, but a lot of education. “I did take my time to learn as much as I could about this before I was able to proceed,” Uzi said. “Taking the time to figure out who you are is a big part of what it means to be alive. Once you figure out whether you’re here with it, there with it, or both, you’re not alone anymore.”

Uzi lauded their new community in spite of antiquated gender norms, saying “This community offers access to a certain kind of support that you might not have had [previously during] your entire life because you weren’t raised that way. I come from a household where it’s not okay to be ‘non’ anything.”

As far as being “brave” for proudly being who they are, Lil Uzi Vert dismisses that notion. “No, because bravery has only a ten percent chance of living […] I’m not brave at all. I just think a good product [is] a good product. Think about fashion: gay and trans designers are some of the biggest talents out there, and gangster-a** guys wear their stuff without a thought.”

They closed their statement off with a powerful sentence, saying “What you make is what matters, not how you identify.”

Speaking of what they make, Uzi’s producer Lyle Leduff recently provided an update on the elusive Pink Tape. While they have yet to provide a date or even projected release time for the project that has been teased since 2021, the “Erase Your Social” producer told fans that it will be worth the wait due to their efforts so far.

“Songs are great,” Leduff wrote on Instagram after a fan asked where the project is. “But they wanna make sure its right and not rush it. We all know yall ready for it but we wanna make sure its a classic and not just a bunch of random songs!” The Philadelphia rapper has reportedly been recording five songs a day, and they are trying to “scale down 1500+ songs to an album.”