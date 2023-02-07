Lil Uzi Vert Addresses “I Just Wanna Rock” Potentially Becoming Philadelphia’s New Anthem

DJ Drama claimed that Lil Uzi Vert replaced Meek Mill in having the official anthem of Philadelphia, and Uzi has responded.

According to Shade Room, the Philly native was asked about “Dreams & Nightmares” vs. “I Just Wanna Rock,” expressing that they disagreed with their boss’ claims. Vert stated it was too early to call his song the city’s new anthem and referred to Meek as the “big homie.”

“I don’t think so. That song like been around for a very long time, and that song is still hitting exactly the same way,” they said at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. “I’m just gonna have to see, you know, in a couple of years or a decade or whatever. [Meek’s] a big homie from Philly, and that’s like one of my big homies.

“So I feed off the energy that he gives actually to be able to even produce or put out that type of music. So like, hopefully. Like sh*t, hopefully he would hope that for me too. Not yet, though – it’s too early to tell.”

Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert perform onstage during Expensive Pain: Meek Mill & Friends Perform Album at Madison Square Garden on October 23, 2021 in New York City. Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Previously, DJ Drama, 44, made his bold proclamation during a brief encounter with TMZ.

“I think it’s fair to say that “I Just Wanna Rock” has replaced — with all due respect — “Dreams and Nightmares” as the new anthem of Philadelphia,” the Gangsta Grillz DJ asserted. “As the new anthem of the Philadelphia Eagles this year. I’m looking forward to hearing that song many, many times [during] Super Bowl weekend.”

Meek Mill heard about Drama’s comments and responded to the remarks on Twitter. The emcee pushed back against the idea that his track might be dethroned by “I Just Wanna Rock.”

“Intro been lighting the world for 10 years!” he typed on Thursday (Feb. 2). “Like shaking rooms for years!”