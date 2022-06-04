Lil Uzi Vert Begs To Differ That Jack Harlow Has White Privilege

Lil Uzi Vert is denying claims that his labelmate Jack Harlow’s advancement in Hip-Hop is attributed to White privilege.

TMZ caught up with Lil Uzi Vert in West Hollywood, Calif., where the animé-inspired rapper randomly hopped on a celebrity tour bus to kick it with fans. While taking a few selfies with the passengers, Uzi was randomly asked whether Harlow was deserving of all the hate he has been receiving lately about the perceived benefits of his skin color.

“No, he doesn’t have White privilege,” the Eternal Atake rapper responded to a persistent woman asking questions. “He’s signed to Black people, he’s not White privilege.”

Jack Harlow has been the recent topic of discussion following his second studio album release, Come Home the Kids Miss You. Furthermore, Harlow found himself in the hot seat earlier this month during Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning where was unaware of Grammy Award-winning singer Brandy and Ray J being siblings.

After getting wind of the interview, Brandy responded to Jack’s puzzlement with what appeared to be a diss song aimed at the “First Class” rapper, although many found it to be humorous.

Brandy aka B Rocka dropped some bars on the 24-year-old rapper’s Fergie-sampled instrumental: Allow me to reintroduce myself/ My name is world-famous/ One of the greatest, living legend/ Did I mention my résumé is amazing? […] Painted pictures, Cinderella scriptures/ But that don’t mean jack in the streets/ Jack of all trades, now I’m here jacking for beats/ Queens cancelled, but you could never cancel a queen…”

Since Harlow’s bewilderment of the Black culture duo, the Black Twitter streets have not been safe for Harlow. Watch Lil Uzi Vert shut down the speculation about Jack Harlow’s success below.