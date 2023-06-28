Lil Uzi Vert And JT Dance The Night Away At The ‘Pink Tape’ Release Party

Lil Uzi Vert and JT have apparently made up, as the two shared a dance at his album release party for Pink Tape on Tuesday night (June 27). The couple recently had a riff at the 2023 BET Awards this past weekend, where JT threw a phone at Uzi and called him obscenities.

Video footage surfaced showing the couple at the prom-themed listening party held in New York City, dancing together to the tracklist. The Philly rapper spun the City Girl around on the floor as they held her hand and the two got cozy.

JT wore a suede black dress and black shades as Uzi sported a black tuxedo, biker chain and reader glasses.

See the pair dance below:

Lil Uzi Vert & JT vibin’ out to “Spin Again” @ the Pink Tape party ???? pic.twitter.com/pkJcTtyu6B — uziawge ????? ピンク ?? (@uziawge) June 28, 2023

Many were happy to see the couple back together after their relationship drama was put on full display during the biggest night in Black entertainment. Videos surfaced on Sunday night (June 25) of the City Girls rapper hurling a phone at her boyfriend and calling them a “b**ch a** ni**a” and “goofy” in the audience.

While it’s unclear what caused the altercation, an onlooker can be heard in one of the videos saying JT went off “because Uzi was talking to Ice Spice.” Ice Spice was seated next to the “I Just Wanna Rock” rhymer.

Earlier in the show, Uzi performed a new song during his opener where he mentioned the “Princess Diana” rapper. In the lyrics, he says, “F**king on these, sl*ts, I got a nice wife/ I’m f**king the dogsh*t out of this b**ch, her wig came off twice/ She had a lil’ fro, she look like Ice Spice.”

However, a rep for JT told TMZ that the couple’s fight “had nothing to do with Ice” and instead she “had become frustrated when she lost her seat after the audience shuffled around.” Later that evening at the award ceremony, the couple was seen walking out the venue together indicating that they had settled their differences.

Pink Tape is set to release on Friday (June 30). Uzi shared a cinematic, anime-inspired trailer which follows Uzi as they try to recover their pink forehead diamond from a giant samurai ghoul. The tape is set to have 26 tracks with their hit single “Just Wanna Rock.”

Take a look at JT and Uzi Vert dance the night away at the Pink Tape release party above and below.