Lil Uzi Vert Calls Girlfriend JT Their “Future Baby Momma”

(L-R) Lil Uzi Vert and JT of City Girls attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert’s adoration for their girlfriend, City Girls member JT, has been well-documented.

In a recent interview on content creator Chris Smoove’s Instagram channel, Uzi brags on their most expensive jewelry while giving his girl props for purchasing his priciest piece. They also referred to her as the future mother of his children.

“This motherf**ker, $200,000, ok this motherf**ker, $150,000,” Uzi said in reference to the various chains on his neck. They continued, pointing to a bejeweled bracelet on his right wrist, which was adorned with golden crosses and diamond.

“I ain’t gonna lie, my future baby mama JT, Jatavia Johnson, bought this motherf**ker for me,” the “XO Tour Llif3” creator admitted. “I ain’t gonna lie. City Boy price. God damn $300,” they added.

Lil Uzi Vert and JT’s romance has run hot since the couple first went public in 2021, with both showing public displays of affection for the other. Despite a brief split between the two this past April, Uzi has been unabashed in broadcasting his emotions for the Miami rapper, proclaiming devotion for the beauty on various occasions, with JT returning the favor.

“I love JT so much that I will do anything for her,” Uzi wrote on social media back in 2021. “She is the best feeling I ever had in my life thank you thank you thank you.”

In a recent interview, JT referred to Uzi as her “safe space” and has incessantly acknowledged Uzi’s generosity in the form of stacks of cash and lavish gifts.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s interview with Chris Smoove below.