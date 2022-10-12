Lil Uzi Vert Speaks At Memphis Rapper Lotta Cash Desto’s Funeral

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert recently made the trek to Memphis to pay their respects to late rap artist Lotta Cash Desto, who was gunned down in a triple shooting in Houston in September.

While attending the rapper’s funeral, which took place this past Saturday (Oct. 8) in Desto’s hometown, Uzi spoke on their relationship with the rising star, as well as the impact her passing has had on them.

“I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this don’t even feel real to me. I’m just gon’ be real,” the 27-year-old told Desto’s family and friends while speaking from the church’s pulpit. “Destinee always was on my hip everywhere I go. When it was time for her to go home, I used to be like, ‘Bro, when are you coming back?’ She be like, ‘Dang, bro, I ain’t even leave yet.’”

He continued, adding, “I honestly don’t know how to feel. I got close with her over a short span of time. Just her loyalty. She showed me a different type of loyalty. She had real loyalty to me.”

Lil Uzi Vert speaks at his best friend’s funeral. RIP DESTO ???? pic.twitter.com/rbrYhZ2oz4 — uziawge ??? (@uziawge) October 10, 2022

Houston rapper Lil Flip, who was also in attendance at the service, commended Uzi for his words in the caption of a photo of himself and the “XO Tour Llif3” rapper that he shared on Instagram.

“@liluzivert YOU A #TRILL ONE,” the “Game Over” creator wrote. “THANKS FOR THE LOVE AND WORDS U SPOKE AT THE FUNERAL! THANKS 4 ALL THE THINGS U DID BEHIND THE SCENES THAT WE GO KEEP BEHIND THE SCENES & 2 MY BRO GO HARD U KNW WE LOCKED IN FOR LIFE #ORANGEMOUND 2 #CLOVERLAND.”

Lotta Cash Desto, born Destinee Govan, was killed in Houston on Sept. 24 after being shot in a triple shooting. Two others were also injured during the incident, per the Houston Chronicle. One suspect in the shooting, Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, has been charged with Desto’s murder. Authorities are still on the hunt for a second suspect in the crime.

Lotta Cash Desto previously collaborated with Lil Uzi Vert on multiple occasions, most notably the songs “Vegas” and “Lunchroom.”